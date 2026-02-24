DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi Police slams IYC’s protest as ‘premeditated’ riot attempt at AI summit, 8 arrested

Delhi Police slams IYC’s protest as ‘premeditated’ riot attempt at AI summit, 8 arrested

Based on evidence collected so far, police officials claim that the offence was executed as part of a deep-rooted conspiracy, for which substantial evidence has been obtained

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:01 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
Congress members protest outside Patiala House Court as Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib is produced before the court following his arrest in connection with a protest at AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: PTI
The Delhi Police described the protest by India Youth Congress (IYC) as a premeditated attempt to breach the security cordon at India AI Impact Summit. Special Commissioner of Police (PMMC) Devesh Srivastva stated that aggressive elements attempted to disrupt the event and break through the security perimeter. Security personnel acted swiftly and managed to overpower the individuals involved. During the process of restraining them, some police personnel deployed on duty sustained injuries, the Special CP added.

During the investigation, several suspects were identified through CCTV footage from the event venue and surrounding areas. Police also uncovered the involvement of additional persons who allegedly assisted the accused in carrying out the act by providing various forms of support. Since the registration of the case, a total of eight accused have been arrested.

Police stated that further questioning, searches, and raids are ongoing to trace other identified accused and suspects. Among those arrested are office-bearers of IYC. All arrested persons were taken on police remand and interrogated. During this process, Uday Bhanu Chib, president of IYC, was also arrested.

Police stated that raids are being conducted in coordination with police forces of other states to uncover the entire conspiracy behind the incident. Following the incident, an FIR was registered at the Tilak Marg police station under Sections 61(2), 121(1), 132, 190, 195(1), 221, 223(A), 196, 197, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As the investigation progressed, Sections 191(1), and 192 were added to the case. Based on evidence collected so far, police officials claim that the offence was executed as part of a deep-rooted conspiracy, for which substantial evidence has been obtained. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch Inter-State Cell due to its multi-state nature and the extensive scope of further investigation required.

