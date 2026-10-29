Delhi Police Special Cell nabs 2 Bhau gang operatives; foils target killing plot

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two operatives of the Himanshu Bhau gang for their alleged involvement in extortion, murder, providing logistical support to shooters and managing the gang’s financial transactions, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Mursaleen alias Gullu (25), a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, and Naveen (29), a native of Bhiwani in Haryana. Both were in contact with the gang leaders through secure internet-based communication applications.

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According to the police, the arrests are part of the Special Cell’s sustained crackdown on organised crime. The police received specific intelligence that certain youths were providing logistical support to shooters of the Himanshu Bhau gang.

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Acting promptly on the input, a dedicated team was deployed to keep the gang members under surveillance and develop source-based information on those supporting the shooters. Through sustained efforts, the team identified several operatives who were providing logistics to shooters on the run, DCP (Special Cell, NDR) Narra Chaitanya said in a statement.

On October 11, the team apprehended Gullu and seized a pistol and three live cartridges from him. During interrogation, he disclosed that in January 2026, he came in contact with two sharpshooters of the gang in Visakhapatnam, where they were hiding after committing crimes in Delhi-NCR. He subsequently joined the gang as a field operative, facilitated the transfer of money from Bhau to the shooters and arranged fake IDs for their hotel stays, the DCP added.

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Following the arrest of the gang’s sharpshooters in August 2026, Bhau groomed Gullu as a shooter and provided him with weapons. He was awaiting instructions to carry out a targeted killing/reconnaissance when he was arrested.

Based on Gullu’s disclosure, Naveen was arrested from Bhiwani. He had been recruited into the gang by the same shooters. Initially, he facilitated the transfer of money from Bhau by providing his bank account and later worked as a weapon courier for the gang. He too remained in contact with the gang leader through secure internet-based communication applications, the officer said.

According to the officer, the interrogation of the accused has provided crucial insights into the structure and functioning of the network. It revealed how gang leaders use operatives to recruit young people as shooters and logistics providers, and how overseas-based leaders coordinate criminal activities through encrypted communication platforms. The operation has foiled the gang’s plans and led to a significant disruption of its financial and logistical support system.