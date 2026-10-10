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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police step up security ahead of Jantar Mantar protest

Delhi Police step up security ahead of Jantar Mantar protest

Set up 40 barricading points, detention centres

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:23 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Security personnel stand next to barricades at Janpath and Tolstoy Marg ahead of a protest planned by the Cockroach Janta Party in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Ahead of the October 10 protest call against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police have set up nearly 40 barricading points and established detention centres across all 15 police districts, officials said.

Hotels, guest houses and other accommodation facilities in and around Central Delhi have been asked to remain shut or restrict fresh bookings for a specified period, said the police.

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The police have blocked Tolstoy Road, Shangri La roundabout and Ashoka Road, which became hotspots of violence during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march.

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These stretches are among more than 40 blocking points across New Delhi district, each assigned to a specific district or unit. The police have also set up dedicated detention centres across the 15 police districts in the city.

The police on Friday said they had denied permission to the CJP to hold a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on October 10, citing the late submission of its application and alleged violations of conditions during a previous demonstration.

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The police have also imposed prohibitory restrictions across New Delhi district for Saturday, citing concerns over public safety, law and order and traffic management.

Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Nupur Prasad said the application for the proposed protest was received on October 7, just three days before the scheduled demonstration. Under the prevailing guidelines, an application to organise an event at Jantar Mantar must be submitted at least 10 days in advance, she said.

“On October 7, 2026, an application from Saurav Das, co-convener of the Cockroach Janata Party, was received in New Delhi District. As per the application, an intimation was given regarding a protest to be held at Jantar Mantar on October 10 concerning the accountability of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC),” Prasad said.

She said the police had also taken into account the party’s past conduct, alleging that undertakings and lawful directions issued on a previous occasion had not been followed.

“In light of the non-compliance with prescribed procedures, the failure to adhere to past legal directions, and the current state of public safety, law and order and traffic regulation, permission for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar is hereby denied,” she said.

The police said Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was in force across the New Delhi area, with preventive restrictions imposed to maintain public order and safety.

Prasad warned that violations of Section 163, vandalism or damage to public property would invite legal action in accordance with court judgments.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar chaired a meeting with senior officers at the police headquarters on Thursday to finalise the arrangements.

District heads have been instructed to stop protesters within their respective jurisdictions, intensify patrolling and ensure that those refusing to turn back are taken to designated detention centres.

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