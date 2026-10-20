Delhi Police team to join 1,300-km anti-drug rally

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar on Monday flagged off the city police’s motorcycle contingent at Police Headquarters for a nationwide rally to raise awareness about drug abuse ahead of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2026.

Coordinated by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the rally will be formally flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the National Police Memorial on October 21. Contingents from Delhi Police, other states and Union Territories, and Central Armed Police Forces will participate in the campaign themed “Say No to Drugs”.

Advertisement

The participants will cover around 1,300 km to reach Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on October 25, with night halts at Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur and Gandhinagar. During the journey, riders will conduct awareness campaigns at educational institutions and public places in coordination with the local police. The Delhi Police contingent comprises eight riders — five main and three reserve riders — accompanied by support vehicles. The rally aims to encourage citizens, particularly young people, to stay away from drugs. Awareness activities are also planned at prominent locations, including India Gate and the Red Fort.

Advertisement

The contingents will participate in the Ekta Parade at the Statue of Unity on October 31 as part of the national-level celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.