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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police term CJP sit-in ‘unauthorised’

Delhi Police term CJP sit-in ‘unauthorised’

Say permission expired, ask them to end the protest

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:14 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses supporters during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday. Manas Ranjan Bhui
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The protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, entered its second day here on Sunday.

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Meanwhile, a senior Delhi Police official said the gathering had become an “unauthorised” assembly following the expiry of the permission.

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The official said the permission granted for the protest expired at 5 pm on June 20 and the organisers were not vacating the site despite repeated request.

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“The permission ended on Saturday. We have put up posters at the entry and exit points informing people that this is an unauthorised gathering,” the official said.

The official said personnel from nearby three police stations had been deployed at the site. Apart from this, an arresting team was kept on standby. The Tribune also learnt that a water canon had also been positioned.

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The warning stated, “You are hereby informed that the time granted to you for the protest has expired. You are requested to end your protest. Otherwise, appropriate legal action will be initiated against you.” This has been put at the entry and exit gates.

Despite the warning, protesters remained at the site throughout the day. While speaking to The Tribune, CJP members said they would continue their protest and maintain their stand till Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

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