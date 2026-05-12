Delhi Police to challenge bail in High Court

The Delhi Police have initiated formalities to file an appeal before the High Court challenging the bail order of the accused in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old girl at a Janakpuri school in west Delhi.

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“An appeal is being filed in the High Court to challenge the bail order by the lower court in connection with the case registered under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” a senior official said on Monday.

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Meanwhile, the parents staged a protest in the day in front of the school demanding strict punishment for the accused. They also registered their anger against the order to grant bail to the accused.

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The accused, caretaker at the school, was granted bail on Thursday by a Delhi court after the police arrested him.

The prosecution had strongly opposed the bail application of the accused before the court. However, the accused was granted bail.

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The case came to light after the child’s mother lodged a complaint with the police, following which an investigation was initiated.

The mother alleged that her three-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours by unidentified male school staff. The accused was arrested after identification by the victim. Based on the complaint, a case under section 64(1) BNS and 6 POCSO Act was registered at the Janakpuri police station.

During investigation, the accused was also arrested after identification by the victim on the same day promptly and statement under Section 183 of the BNSS was recorded before the court, and relevant CCTV/DVR footage along with other exhibits were seized as per law.

The investigation has been conducted in a fair, professional and impartial manner on the basis of scientific evidence, forensic examination, witnesses’ statements and merits of the case, an official said.

While granting bail, Additional Sessions Judge Rohit Gulia of the Dwarka Court said, “It has been shown that the accused had left the junior wing of the school at around 8:37 am and had not returned back thereafter. Moreover, the accused had joined the investigation when he was called by the police authorities.”

There is nothing on record suggesting that the accused tried to flee or interfere in the investigation, the order said.

The Investigating Officer admitted that the alleged crime scene had been investigated by the crime team and relevant articles, including DVRs of the CCTV cameras, have been seized, it said. “Moreover, teachers of the junior wing have been examined.”

“In view of the above-mentioned facts and circumstances, it is clear that there is no requirement of keeping the accused behind the bars for long and, therefore, without commenting upon the merits or demerits of the case, the accused, Lalit Kumar, is admitted to bail,” the judge said in the order.