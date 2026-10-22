Delhi Police to probe viral video of alleged sexual harassment, racial abuse of Tripura youth

The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit will investigate a viral social media video purportedly showing a man allegedly sexually harassing a young tribal man from Tripura and subjecting him to racial abuse.

According to the Delhi Police’s Special Unit for Northeastern Region (SPUNER), it received information about the matter on Wednesday evening. The SPUNER wing has submitted a written communication to the IFSO unit, which will investigate the video. The Delhi Police is also in constant touch with the Tripura Police.

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The undated video, which has triggered outrage on social media, purportedly shows a content creator directing racial slurs at the young man, including calling him “Chinese”.

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It also appears to show the man using offensive language and allegedly touching the victim’s private parts inappropriately.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Manchak Ipper said the Tripura Police would take strict action in the matter. A case was expected to be registered shortly, and the state police was coordinating with the Delhi Police, he said.

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Meanwhile, the Tripura Students’ Forum Delhi has lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police, seeking registration of an FIR and an urgent investigation into the alleged sexual assault, racial harassment and humiliation of the young tribal man.

The creator reportedly apologised after the video circulated widely on social media, drawing criticism over the alleged conduct.