Delhi Police to take legal action over ‘malicious’ video showing cops wearing shoes inside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

The historic Gurdwara Bangla Sahib was at the centre of a controversy on Saturday after police entered its premises to detain protesters demonstrating against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

After AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Jarnail Singh objected to the entry of police in the sacred shrine, and videos purportedly showed cops walking inside the gurdwara in shoes, Delhi Police issued a statement saying the video had been circulated to disturb communal harmony and peace.

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The police said they were identifying those who had circulated the video and would initiate legal action.

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In a separate statement, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Harmeet Singh Kalka said the police had entered the shrine to detain political protesters who had camped on the gurdwara premises despite objections from the staff.

Accusing the AAP of playing politics over the issue, Kalka said the protesters were carrying placards bearing political messages.

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“Does anyone want the sanctum of the gurdwara to be used as a political arena? Let me clarify that we will not tolerate this. Anyone who needs food and shelter is welcome, but you cannot use the gurdwara premises for your politics,” he said.

Meanwhile, responding to the video showing police personnel walking inside the gurdwara in shoes, Delhi Police said, “In the circulated video, some personnel were seen walking through a common passage used by devotees to reach the point where they remove their footwear before entering the gurdwara.

“The process is the same for all devotees coming to the gurdwara,” the police said.

“The video has been circulated deliberately with malicious intent to outrage the feelings of a respectable religious community and is prejudicial to religious harmony. Legal action is being initiated,” the police said, attaching the video in question.