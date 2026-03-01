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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police trace missing woman near Vaishno Devi

Delhi Police trace missing woman near Vaishno Devi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:08 AM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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A woman reported missing from central Delhi was traced near the Vaishno Devi shrine after a swift interstate search by the Delhi Police, officials said on Saturday. The woman, a resident of Sidhipura in Karol Bagh, had been reported missing at the DBG Road police station on March 9 by her husband after she could not be located despite repeated searches.

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The police said a dedicated team from the Sidhipura police post was formed to trace her. The team was led by Sub-Inspector Sumit Singh, and worked under the supervision of Inspector Randhir Singh, SHO of the DBG Road police station, and the Paharganj ACP.

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During the inquiry, investigators relied on technical surveillance, including call detail record analysis and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. The analysis indicated that the woman had travelled towards Jammu and Kashmir with an acquaintance. Acting on the leads, the police team, along with the complainant, left Delhi in the early hours of March 10 and travelled to Katra, reaching the town later that afternoon.

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Further verification of technical data and CCTV footage suggested that the woman had visited the Vaishno Devi shrine. The police then conducted field inquiries and searches across Katra, including the shrine area, before tracing her on March 11 at around 4.39 am.

During her interaction with the police, the woman said she had been under prolonged emotional stress, and had travelled to the shrine seeking peace and solitude. Officials said she had planned the trip in advance. After completing verification and other formalities, the police safely reunited the woman with her family.

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Officials said the entire operation, involving technical surveillance and interstate coordination, helped trace the missing woman within 39 hours.

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