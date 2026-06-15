Delhi Police unveil weekly ‘Thana Divas’ for public grievances

In a bid to enhance police accessibility and improve grievance redressal, Delhi Police has announced the launch of a weekly ‘Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai’ programme at all police stations across the Capital.

Advertisement

The initiative, introduced on the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, will be held every Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. It aims to provide citizens with a dedicated platform to lodge complaints, seek assistance and share suggestions relating to policing and public safety.

Advertisement

According to a circular issued by Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, the programme will commence next week and will be conducted regularly at every police station in the city.

Advertisement

Under the new system, members of the public will be able to present grievances directly before police officials, regardless of whether their complaints have been registered on the Integrated Complaint Monitoring System (ICMS). Complaints received during the hearings will subsequently be uploaded to the system for follow-up action.

To ensure accountability and timely resolution, senior officers ranging from Special Commissioners of Police to Assistant Commissioners of Police will attend the hearings on a rotational basis. Their presence is expected to facilitate quicker decision-making and bolster public confidence in the grievance redressal mechanism.

Advertisement

The circular mandates police stations to maintain separate records of grievances received during the hearings and ensure time-bound inquiries and disposal. Pending complaints will be periodically reviewed by ACPs and Deputy Commissioners of Police.

Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to create a citizen-friendly environment during the hearings by providing proper seating arrangements and dedicated assistance desks.

The Commissioner of Police has instructed district units to widely publicise the initiative through social media, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), police station notice boards and beat officers to encourage maximum participation.

Officials confirmed that district DCPs, ACPs and SHOs will be personally responsible for implementing the programme and ensuring effective grievance redressal. Any negligence, undue delay or casual handling of complaints will be taken seriously.

Each district will be required to submit a weekly report detailing the number of grievances received, disposed of and pending, along with major issues identified during the public hearings.

The police said the initiative was aimed at institutionalising structured public engagement, improving accountability and fostering stronger trust between citizens and the police force.