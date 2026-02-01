DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi Police Week: Book Bank launched for needy children

Delhi Police Week: Book Bank launched for needy children

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:48 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

As part of the Delhi Police Week celebrations, the West District Police advanced its community policing initiative with the launch of the “Book Bank” programme, distributing complete sets of study materials to 100 children from economically weaker sections.

Advertisement

The event, held in Janakpuri under Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar, brought together children and parents from localities including Chuna Bhatti, Kirti Nagar, Khajan Basti, Mayapuri, Indira Camp, and Vikaspuri. Beneficiaries, ranging from Nursery to Class XII, received full sets of books for the upcoming academic session.

Advertisement

The initiative, driven by voluntary contributions of new and used books from the public, institutions, and police personnel, aims to ensure that no child is deprived of essential study materials due to financial constraints.

Advertisement

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation, with the joy on children’s faces symbolising the spirit of community partnership.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts