Delhi Police Week: Book Bank launched for needy children

As part of the Delhi Police Week celebrations, the West District Police advanced its community policing initiative with the launch of the “Book Bank” programme, distributing complete sets of study materials to 100 children from economically weaker sections.

The event, held in Janakpuri under Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar, brought together children and parents from localities including Chuna Bhatti, Kirti Nagar, Khajan Basti, Mayapuri, Indira Camp, and Vikaspuri. Beneficiaries, ranging from Nursery to Class XII, received full sets of books for the upcoming academic session.

The initiative, driven by voluntary contributions of new and used books from the public, institutions, and police personnel, aims to ensure that no child is deprived of essential study materials due to financial constraints.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation, with the joy on children’s faces symbolising the spirit of community partnership.