DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi Police wing nabs man for Rs 4.6-cr property fraud in Dehradun

Delhi Police wing nabs man for Rs 4.6-cr property fraud in Dehradun

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:56 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly defrauding a Delhi-based complainant of around Rs 4.60 crore through multiple land transactions in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The accused, identified as Kunwar Javed Rao, was arrested from Laksar near Haridwar following sustained technical surveillance and field verification.

Advertisement

According to the police, an FIR was registered at the EOW police station on June 11 on a complaint by Prameet Singh, a resident of Punjabi Bagh, over alleged cheating and fraudulent transactions involving land in Mauja Domegaon, Dehradun.

Advertisement

The police alleged that Rao represented himself as the authorised general power of attorney (GPA) holder of landowner Harjinder Pal Singh Banga and induced the complainant and other prospective buyers to enter into agreements to sell and sale deeds.

Investigators alleged that the accused executed multiple transactions beyond the authority granted to him under the registered GPAs. He allegedly received substantial amounts from purchasers, including around Rs 4.60 crore from the complainant through banking channels.

Advertisement

The investigation also revealed that the accused had allegedly entered into multiple transactions involving the same or overlapping parcels of land, the police said.

The accused allegedly targeted prospective buyers interested in purchasing property in the hill areas of Uttarakhand, particularly those looking for vacation homes or second homes. By claiming to have the requisite authority to deal with the properties, he allegedly induced buyers to enter into transactions and make substantial payments.

During the investigation, EOW officials collected and examined documents related to the transactions, including registered GPAs, sale deeds and agreements to sell. These documents were also verified with the Sub-Registrar Office concerned in Dehradun, the police said.

Statements of the complainant, landowner and other prospective purchasers and witnesses were recorded. The investigators also examined the financial trail of the approximately Rs 4.60 crore allegedly paid by the complainant through banking channels.

The police said Rao did not join the investigation despite repeated notices and allegedly evaded arrest by frequently changing his mobile numbers and shifting between locations in Haridwar, Dehradun, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas.

A dedicated EOW team conducted technical surveillance, location analysis and field verification before tracing him to Laksar near Haridwar, where he was apprehended on September 9 and subsequently arrested.

According to the police, Rao, who studied up to Class VIII at a government school in Haridwar, started dealing in properties in Haridwar and Dehradun in 2017.

The police said two previous cases were also identified during the investigation, one at the Capital police station in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and a case at the Rajpur police station in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts