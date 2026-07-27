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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police write to social media platforms over posts linked to CJP protest

Delhi Police write to social media platforms over posts linked to CJP protest

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:04 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police personnel in protective gear stand guard at Jantar Mantar during the ongoing protest over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026. PTI
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Delhi Police have written to several social media platforms seeking the removal of hundreds of posts linked to the ongoing Jantar Mantar protest, alleging that they contain AI-generated abusive content, misinformation and material targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government.

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As part of the ongoing investigation, police have also issued notices under the Information Technology (I-T) Act, officials said.

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According to police sources, hundreds of social media posts have been flagged during the probe into online activity surrounding the protest. The flagged content includes AI-generated abusive posts as well as material that police claim spreads misinformation and could have implications for public order.

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The latest action follows Delhi Police's earlier allegation that a coordinated misinformation campaign involving AI-generated content, deepfakes, and fake social media posts was being used to spread false information related to the CJP protest.

Addressing a press conference earlier, police officials said they had identified and blocked more than 400 Pakistan-linked social media handles allegedly involved in the campaign. They claimed several attempts had been made to circulate misleading and fabricated content related to the agitation across social media platforms.

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According to the police, numerous posts and videos, particularly on Instagram, were circulated during the protest over the past few weeks. Officials said much of the content examined was found to be false, manipulated, or intended to mislead the public, posing a potential threat to law and order.

Police also referred to a social media post by a political leader claiming that the Central government was preparing to launch a major crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar. Calling the claim misleading, officials clarified that no such action had been proposed.

Delhi Police have appealed to the public to verify the authenticity of posts, videos, and photographs before sharing them on social media and urged citizens to rely on verified information to curb the spread of misinformation.

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