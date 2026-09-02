Delhi Police’s proposed D4C to have 3 dedicated wings

The proposed Delhi Digital Crime and Cyber Coordination Centre (D4C) of the Delhi Police will have a multi-layered structure with dedicated units for cybercrime investigation, financial fraud mitigation, digital forensics, cyber threat intelligence, cyber security and public awareness, according to a government circular.

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The centre will include an administrative wing, a cyber investigation wing and an operations wing.

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The administrative wing will coordinate cyber operations with Delhi Police districts, crime branch, other states, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), central agencies, banks, telecom service providers and other stakeholders. It will also handle administration, finance, logistics, training and public awareness.

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A dedicated capacity building unit will train Delhi Police personnel, prosecutors and other stakeholders in cyber investigation, digital forensics and cyber law. It will conduct courses on malware analysis, open-source intelligence (OSINT), cyber threat intelligence and incident response. The unit will also develop cyber warriors from among young people and senior citizens for awareness activities.

The cyber investigation wing, headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, will investigate major cybercrime cases. A D4C police station with jurisdiction across Delhi is proposed to register and investigate high-value, multi-victim and complex cybercrime cases. The wing will also include a state digital investigation support centre equipped for mobile, memory, cloud and network forensics, CCTV examination and cryptocurrency investigations.

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The operations wing will serve as the intelligence, analytics and predictive-policing arm of the D4C. It will include the 1930 Cyber Helpline, fraud mitigation centre, cyber threats division and cyber security division.

The 1930 helpline will remain the primary contact point for reporting cyber financial fraud and may facilitate automatic registration of e-Zero FIRs in eligible cases. The fraud mitigation centre will work with banks for real-time action to block fraudulent transactions and reduce financial losses.

The cyber threats division will analyse emerging cybercrime trends, financial transactions and organised cybercrime networks. It will also have specialised units for research, data analytics, cyber threat monitoring and investigation of hoax bomb emails involving VPNs, anonymisation and spoofed communications.

The cyber security division will monitor threats to the Delhi Police and government digital systems through a network and security operations centre, cyber commandos, preventive security teams and incident response units.