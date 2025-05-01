DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Delhi: ‘Political stability in country, states must for Viksit Bharat’

Delhi: ‘Political stability in country, states must for Viksit Bharat’

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said if India had to become a developed nation and world superpower by 2047, political stability in the country and states was necessary. Speaking on the occasion of the ‘One Nation, One Election’...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:05 AM May 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CM Rekha Gupta, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and minister Ashish Sood take part in a marathon in New Delhi on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO:MUKESH AGGARWAL
Advertisement

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said if India had to become a developed nation and world superpower by 2047, political stability in the country and states was necessary.

Speaking on the occasion of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ race at University of Delhi (DU), Pradhan said DU had a history that whenever any new thing was conceived in the country, it either originated from the DU campus or DU was at the forefront in its implementation.

He said after Independence, till the 60s, simultaneous elections were held in India. This schedule had been disrupted for the last 50 years.

Advertisement

“Frequent elections lead to loss of time and revenue. This is not good for the progress of the country. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ‘One Nation, One Election’, the Lok Sabha adopted a resolution on it and stakeholders were consulted on it under the leadership of former President of Bharat Ram Nath Kovind. Now, the country has taken it as a mass movement,” he said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, “Today, we have gathered in this campus of DU for the ‘One Nation, One Election’ race, so this is also our responsibility towards the country. For this, we all have come here on one platform today.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper