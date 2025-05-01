Delhi: ‘Political stability in country, states must for Viksit Bharat’

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said if India had to become a developed nation and world superpower by 2047, political stability in the country and states was necessary.

Speaking on the occasion of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ race at University of Delhi (DU), Pradhan said DU had a history that whenever any new thing was conceived in the country, it either originated from the DU campus or DU was at the forefront in its implementation.

He said after Independence, till the 60s, simultaneous elections were held in India. This schedule had been disrupted for the last 50 years.

Advertisement

“Frequent elections lead to loss of time and revenue. This is not good for the progress of the country. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ‘One Nation, One Election’, the Lok Sabha adopted a resolution on it and stakeholders were consulted on it under the leadership of former President of Bharat Ram Nath Kovind. Now, the country has taken it as a mass movement,” he said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, “Today, we have gathered in this campus of DU for the ‘One Nation, One Election’ race, so this is also our responsibility towards the country. For this, we all have come here on one platform today.”