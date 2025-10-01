DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi pollution forecast system predicted very poor days with over 80 pc accuracy in last 2 years: Study

Delhi pollution forecast system predicted very poor days with over 80 pc accuracy in last 2 years: Study

The system also improved in predicting the severe pollution days (AQI above 400)

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:24 PM Oct 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file
Advertisement

Delhi’s air pollution forecasting system could predict “very poor and above” air quality days with more than 80 per cent accuracy in the last two winters, according to a new study published on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The study by Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) said the city’s Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) successfully forecast 83 out of 92 “very poor and above” episodes (air quality index above 300) in winter 2023-24, and 54 out of 58 such days in 2024-25.

Advertisement

The system also improved in predicting the severe pollution days (AQI above 400). While it managed to correctly flag just one out of 15 such days in 2023–24, the number jumped to five out of 14 in the following winter.

Advertisement

“The high accuracy of Delhi’s early warning systems is a positive sign. Updated emission inventories can improve the accuracy further. It would enable us to have a better understanding of what pollutes Delhi’s air and in what quantities,” said Mohammad Rafiuddin, programme lead at CEEW.

He added that India must scale up such systems with “science, funding and transparency” to strengthen public trust and ensure Delhi’s Mitigation Plan 2025 is based on the best available evidence.

Advertisement

Eight Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Pune and Jaipur, already use an Air Quality Early Warning System, with more expected to join under the National Clean Air Programme.

Launched in 2018 after a series of smog episodes and dust storms, Delhi’s AQEWS is run by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It provides pollution forecasts three to ten days in advance.

In 2021, IITM and IMD introduced a Decision Support System (DSS) to pinpoint the sources of pollution contributing to the forecasted levels.

The CEEW study said these tools already meet several global benchmarks of effective air quality systems but Delhi’s DSS currently works only in winter, limiting its usefulness.

To make the system more effective, it recommended running it year-round, incorporating modelling scenarios such as the effect of restricting certain vehicle types or expanding public transport and creating a national emission inventory updated every two to three years with public access to the data.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts