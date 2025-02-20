DT
PT
Delhi portfolios allotted; CM Rekha Gupta keeps finance, Parvesh Verma gets PWD

Delhi portfolios allotted; CM Rekha Gupta keeps finance, Parvesh Verma gets PWD

Kapil Mishra is made the minister for law and justice, and labour
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:30 PM Feb 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
CM Rekha Gupta addresses a press conference. An ANI video grab
The Delhi portfolios were allotted here on Thursday with CM Rekha Gupta keeping finance, services and vigilance.

Parvesh Verma got the PWD, water, legislative affairs, irrigation and flood control.

Ashish Sood was made in charge of home, power, urban development and education; and Manjinder Sirsa got the industries and environment departments.

Ravinder Indraj was allotted the social welfare, and SC & ST welfare portfolios.

Kapil Mishra was made the minister for law and justice, and labour.

Pankaj Singh will look after the health, transport and IT departments, said the CM.

