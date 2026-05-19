Delhi: Power demand hits 7,542 MW as temperature rises to 43.4°C

The peak power demand in the national capital soared to 7,542 megawatts, the highest so far this summer, as the day temperature rose to 43.4 degrees Celsius on Monday.

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Mercury is rising in the city with the progression of summer. The weather department has predicted the maximum temperature to rise further to 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

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Real-time data from the State Load Dispatch Centre in Delhi showed the peak demand at 7,542 MW at 4.05 pm on Monday. The peak demand on Sunday was 7,094 MW.

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This year, the peak power demand in Delhi is estimated to cross 9,000 MW.

The highest peak demand last year was recorded at 8,442 MW on June 12.

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The all-time high in peak power demand in the capital was 8,656 MW, recorded on June 19, 2024.

Distribution companies say the rise in power demand in summer is pushed up primarily by enhanced use of coolers, air conditioners and refrigeration appliances.