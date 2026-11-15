Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu extends Chhath Puja greetings, calls for protection of rivers

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Chhath Puja, highlighting the festival’s cultural and environmental significance and urging people to take responsibility for conserving rivers and other water bodies.

In her message, she conveyed her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Indians living in the country and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Chhath, describing it as a festival of faith and worship of the Sun.

She said the four-day festival symbolised deep reverence for ‘Surya Dev’ and ‘Chhathi Maiya’, reflecting the richness of India’s cultural traditions through devotion, discipline and dedication.

Highlighting the religious significance of the festival, Murmu said devotees offer ‘Arghya’ to the Sun God, praying for happiness, prosperity and the well-being of their families.

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The festival also inspires people to express gratitude to nature and work towards environmental preservation, she said.

The President expressed hope that the sacred occasion would bring joy and peace to everyone while promoting love and harmony in society.

She also urged people to pledge to protect and conserve rivers and other water bodies, underlining the need to preserve the natural resources associated with the festival.

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Chhath Puja, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, is observed with religious fervour, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and parts of eastern India. Devotees observe rigorous fasts and offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun, often standing in rivers, ponds and other water bodies.