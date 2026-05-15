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Home / Delhi / Delhi Prisons introduce uniform, parcel policy for inmates to prevent arbitrariness

Delhi Prisons introduce uniform, parcel policy for inmates to prevent arbitrariness

Parcels suspected of concealing narcotics may undergo X-ray screening and additional verification measures

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:51 PM May 15, 2026 IST
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Delhi's Tihar Jail. File photo
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The Delhi Prisons administration has issued fresh guidelines to establish a “uniform, transparent and non-discriminatory” procedure for the receipt, inspection and delivery of parcels addressed to inmates lodged in Delhi jails, aiming to prevent arbitrariness and unnecessary delays.

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According to the order issued with the approval of the Director General (Prisons), all prisoners, including under-trials and convicts, will be entitled to receive authorised parcels from family members or legal counsel “without prejudice” and irrespective of caste, religion, race or socio-economic status.

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Under the new protocol, all parcels will be received at the jail gate by the Duty Officer or at the office of the Chief Public Relations Officer by an official not below the rank of Assistant Superintendent. The parcels will then be opened and inspected in the presence of an officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent and, wherever possible, in the presence of the inmate concerned.

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The order states that any parcel containing tobacco, narcotics, weapons, currency, unauthorised electronic items or any other prohibited material will be confiscated immediately. Action will also be initiated under the Prisons Act and Jail Rules.

Officials have also been directed to obtain the sender’s signature if contraband is found inside a parcel delivered physically. However, this provision will not apply to parcels received through post.

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A detailed inventory of the contents of every parcel must be entered in the Prisoner’s Property Register. Any delay or rejection of a parcel must be recorded in writing by the Jail Superintendent, along with specific security reasons.

To ensure compliance, the Welfare Officer of each prison has been tasked with conducting weekly audits of the Parcel Register to ensure that no particular group of inmates is systematically denied access to parcels.

The guidelines further state that parcels suspected of concealing narcotics may be screened using X-ray scanners or subjected to other verification measures.

The order also warned that any deviation from these “non-discriminatory guidelines” by jail staff would be viewed seriously.

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