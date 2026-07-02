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Home / Delhi / Delhi private schools must set up fee regulation committees for 2026-27: DoE issues fresh guidelines

Delhi private schools must set up fee regulation committees for 2026-27: DoE issues fresh guidelines

The latest directive comes amid growing concerns over fee hikes in private schools

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:48 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all recognised private unaided schools in the national capital to constitute School Level Fee Regulation Committees (SLFRCs) for the 2026-27 academic session, a move aimed at bringing greater transparency and accountability to the process of fixing school fees.

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Under the new guidelines, every private unaided school will have to form a committee comprising representatives from the school management, teachers and parents.

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The committees are expected to play a key role in examining fee related matters and ensuring that any decision on school fees is taken through a transparent and consultative process rather than unilaterally.

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The DoE has also laid down a detailed procedure for selecting members of these committees. Parent representatives are to be chosen through a transparent process, and if the number of nominations exceeds the available seats, schools will have to conduct a draw of lots to finalise the members.

Teacher representatives, too, will be selected in accordance with the procedure prescribed by the department.

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The latest directive comes amid growing concerns over fee hikes in private schools and is intended to make the fee regulation process more accountable.

By involving parents and teachers in the decision making mechanism, the government hopes to ensure that fee-related proposals are examined fairly while balancing the interests of schools and families.

Schools have been instructed to complete the constitution of the School Level Fee Regulation Committees within the timeline specified by the Directorate of Education so that the mechanism is in place for the 2026-27 academic session.

The formation of these committees marks another step in the Delhi Government's efforts to strengthen oversight of private school fees. The issue has remained a contentious one in the capital for years, with many parents raising concerns over frequent fee increases.

Through the new framework, the government aims to make the process more transparent and give parents a formal voice in decisions that directly affect their children's education.

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