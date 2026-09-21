Delhi: Property dealer beaten to death during scuffle, brother injured

A property dealer was allegedly beaten to death following a quarrel in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, while his younger brother was injured in the incident.

The deceased was identified as Manjeet Singh (Bunty). His family has alleged that he was beaten to death and claimed that the incident was linked to a property dispute. The police, however, said preliminary inquiry into the matter found that an argument outside a building escalated into a scuffle.

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According to the police, information about the quarrel at L-8, Ground Floor, Kalkaji, was received at around 12.03 am. A police team reached the spot and learnt that a scuffle had taken place between residents of the ground and third floors of the building.

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Manjeet and his brother Dilbag Singh were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Manjeet was declared brought dead, while Dilbag remains under treatment.

Manjeet’s sister alleged that the family was informed about the fight involving her brother and that some men and women were assaulting him. She said the family rushed to the spot and found Manjeet lying on the road, while his younger brother was also allegedly being beaten.

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The police said multiple teams had been formed to examine the CCTV footage and identify and apprehend those involved in the matter. Senior officers and a forensic team also visited the spot.

Further investigation was on, the police said.