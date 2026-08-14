Delhi proposes changes to School Education Rules

The Delhi Directorate of Education has proposed changes to the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973, with a draft amendment seeking to omit two provisions under Rules 44 and 50.

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The proposal has been published through a Delhi gazette notification, inviting objections and suggestions from people likely to be affected by the proposed changes.

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Under the draft Delhi School Education (Amendment) Rules, 2026, the Directorate has proposed that sub-rule (3) of Rule 44 and clause (ii) of Rule 50 of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973, be omitted.

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The notification has been issued under the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 28 read with clause (a) of Section 2 of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973.

The proposed amendments are still at the draft stage. The notification says the draft rules will be considered “after the expiry of a period of 30 days from the date of publication of this notification in the official gazette” and after obtaining the approval of the Central Government.

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The directorate has invited members of the public to submit objections or suggestions during this 30-day period. Representations can be sent to the Principal Secretary (Education), Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi.

The notification makes it clear that representations received within the prescribed period will be considered. It states, “Objections or suggestions which may be received from any person in respect of the said draft rules before the expiry of the aforesaid period shall be duly considered.”

The draft further provides that the amended rules will be called the Delhi School Education (Amendment) Rules, 2026, and will come into force on the date of their final publication in the official gazette.

Since the notification does not specify what the two existing provisions, Rule 44(3) and Rule 50(ii) currently cover, the proposal only establishes that these provisions are being proposed for omission. The final amendments will follow consideration of objections and suggestions and the required approval of the Central Government.