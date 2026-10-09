DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Denial of permission for Oct 10 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi challenged before SC

Denial of permission for Oct 10 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi challenged before SC

A Bench led by CJI Surya Kant agrees to take up the matter after lunch break today itself; says it will have to strike a balance between competing rights of protesters and common citizens

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:59 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
It was said that as per information, there is an order for the closure of 57 metro stations and cancellation of trains coming to Delhi. Photo for representation
Advertisement

Hours after the Delhi Police denied permission to the CJP to hold a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on October 10, several petitioners, including CPI(M) leader MA Baby on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the order, alleging their right to protest was being violated.

Mentioning the matter before a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, senior counsel Kapil Sibal alleged that the authorities have closed 57 Delhi Metro stations and cancellation of a large number of long distance Delhi-bound trains ahead of the protest.

Advertisement

"All trains are cancelled. Metro stations are closed. You cannot move anywhere. Hotels are closed to people. Nizamuddin is closed. RWAs are being told that people cannot come out. What is happening to my country? This is a peaceful protest. It’s our country. How can this happen? How can this be?" Sibal submitted on behalf of Baby.

Advertisement

Sibal was supported by senior advocates Gopal Sankaranaraynan and AM Singhvi and advocates Prashant Bhushan and Vrinda Grover.

"A peaceful protest is not unlawful. There is no question of shutting down an entire city because we are incapable of handling some protesters. These are preventive measures. Nothing has happened yet," Sankaranaraynan submitted.

Advertisement

Noting that it will have to strike a balance between rights of protesters and common citizens’ right to have access to common and essential facilities, the Bench agreed to take up the matter at 2 pm today itself after the lunch break.

“Before us is a document which appears to impose a blanket ban on certain common facilities relating to transport, access to other essential facilities and designated places. That definitely affects ordinary citizens. We have a balance to make between the rights of a group of citizens who wish to protest and the rights of another group, perhaps a much larger group, who want access to common and essential facilities. The State stands between the two," Justice Bagchi said.

Sankaranaraynan said the top court will have to examine if the measures taken by the authorities were proportionate.

Singhvi said unprecedented measures were being imposed in the national capital. "221 CAPF companies...10 detention centres being prepared...trains to be regulated...OYO hotels asked to not take fresh bookings...actions against YouTubers...media asked to carry IDs...Delhi police issuing advisory not to participate in protest.." Singhvi submitted

As Justice Bagchi said "Suppose your assembly will have 2,000 persons. we can say that they will be unarmed and will be a peaceful protest.. then we can," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the Bench to defer the final conclusion. “It will be as if the court held this on social media," Mehta said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police denied permission to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to hold a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, citing the late submission of its application and alleged violations of conditions during a previous demonstration.

The police have issued prohibitory orders across the New Delhi District for Saturday, citing concerns over public safety, law and order, and traffic management.

Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said the application for the proposed protest was received on October 7, just three days before the scheduled demonstration. Under the prevailing guidelines, an application to organise an event at Jantar Mantar must be submitted at least 10 days in advance, she said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts