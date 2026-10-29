Delhi Public Library turns 75, plans wider outreach to students

From lending books in multiple languages to taking reading material to underserved neighbourhoods through mobile library services, Delhi Public Library (DPL) has spent 75 years making knowledge accessible to Capital’s residents.

Established in 1951 with technical assistance from UNESCO and inaugurated by the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on October 27 that year, the institution marked its 75th foundation day on Wednesday with a renewed focus on reading, digital literacy and reaching young learners.

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An autonomous organisation under the Union Ministry of Culture, the library has a collection of more than 18 lakh books in Hindi, English, Urdu, Punjabi and other Indian languages. Its network comprises a Central Library, a Zonal Library, three branch libraries, 24 sub-branch libraries, two community libraries and 10 libraries in resettlement colonies. It also operates 73 mobile service points and 24 deposit stations across Delhi.

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Beyond its conventional reading spaces, the DPL runs a Braille library for visually impaired readers and a prison library for inmates of Tihar Jail. Its mobile services extend access to areas without dedicated library facilities, while separate children’s sections at its main branches encourage younger readers to develop a habit of reading.

Delhi’s Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra attended the foundation day programme and highlighted the institution’s role in promoting knowledge, culture and values over the decades.

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“Delhi Public Library, which has been continuously kindling the light of knowledge, culture, and values since 1951, has guided the lives of millions of readers over 75 years,” Mishra said.

He said the government would work with the Ministry of Culture and library’s Director Sumeet Bhasin to accelerate its modernisation, digital empowerment and efforts to make books accessible to students. He also linked the library’s mission to the vision of “Padhega Bharat, Badhega Bharat”.

The anniversary also brought a renewed emphasis on school outreach. Under the proposed Gyan Bodh initiative, the library aims to reach at least 1,050 schools and around 10 lakh students through quizzes and reading activities. The programme is intended to encourage children to explore India’s history, culture, literature and scientific traditions.

Plans for Digital DPL 2.0 aim to strengthen digital literacy, promote responsible awareness of artificial intelligence and introduce technology-enabled library services. A proposed ‘Gyan Rath’ mobile library initiative is also expected to extend access to books and knowledge resources across communities.

Other proposed initiatives include a Namo Resource Centre and a Heritage and Rare Books Exhibition scheduled for November 12. The library also plans to promote reading and cultural exchange through the Bharat Literature and Shared Traditions Festival and the Read Delhi, Lead India campaign.

The DPL’s holdings extend beyond printed material. It has 9,431 gramophone records and audio and video cassettes covering classical instrumental and light music, bhajans, ghazals and film songs. Registered members can borrow these materials free of charge, with playback facilities available through headphones and computer accessories.

Open all seven days except national holidays, the library continues to serve readers with varied interests and needs. As it enters its next chapter, its proposed initiatives point towards a model that combines its traditional role as a repository of books with wider school engagement, digital access and outreach to communities that remain underserved by conventional library infrastructure.