Delhi pushes for EV infrastructure as Budget allocates Rs 200 crore

The national capital is bracing for a clear and greener way as Rs 200 crore was allocated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the presentation of Budget 2026-27 on Tuesday in which she announced an allocation of Rs 12,613 crore for transportation, including roads and bridges.

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This year the budget for transport department has increased by 38.45 percent from previous year’s Rs 9,110 crore.

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During her Budget speech, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted that out of Rs 12,613, Rs 8,374 has been allocated to the transport department while the remaining 4,239 crore has been allocated for the roads and bridges.

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The CM also mentioned that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) aims to scale up the total fleet of buses to 7,500 by March 2027, including 5,800 electric buses, and in future it aims to achieve a 100 percent electric fleet of approximately 12,000 buses by 2029.

Currently the bus carrier operates over 4,300 electric buses — the highest in the country and under the PM E-DRIVE initiative, an additional 6,130 electric buses will be introduced in a phased manner, the CM stated.

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The CM further highlighted that the Delhi Metro which serves as a lifeline for the commuters in the city and announced that a provision of Rs 2,885 crore has been made for the DMRC Phase-IV and Phase-V projects, ensuring sustained metro expansion.

Additionally, Rs 568 crore has been allocated for the Namo Bharat (RRTS) corridors, including Delhi-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) and Delhi-Panipat corridors, which are expected to significantly improve NCR connectivity and reduce travel time by up to 60 percent.

A big emphasis was given by Gupta on the upcoming Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, with an allocation of Rs 200 crore, which will accelerate EV adoption through incentives and infrastructure development.

Additionally, the CM also announced that the pending subsidies worth Rs 24 crore from previous years have also been released.

In line with the government’s green vision where nearly 21 percent of the total budget is dedicated to green initiatives Rs 50 crore has been allocated for setting up five new Automated Testing Stations (ATS) at locations including Bawana, Ghazipur, Savda Ghevra, GT Karnal Road and Dichaon Kalan, addressing long-standing infrastructure gaps for over 6.5 lakh commercial vehicles, she mentioned.