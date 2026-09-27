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Home / Delhi / Delhi puts machines in charge of vehicle fitness

Delhi puts machines in charge of vehicle fitness

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:53 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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An inside view of the ATS Burari Charging Station inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in New Delhi on Saturday. ANI Photo
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Delhi has begun shifting one of its least visible but most consequential transport functions: the transition from a fitness certificate system based heavily on inspection to a machine-recorded verdict on whether a vehicle is fit to remain on the road.

The five-lane Automated Testing Station (ATS) at Burari, inaugurated on Saturday by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, can test up to one lakh vehicles annually. Its machines will examine braking efficiency, suspension, headlight alignment, side-slip, emissions and the vehicle’s underbody, reducing human intervention in certification.

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The significance goes beyond faster testing. A defective brake, worn suspension or high-emitting commercial vehicle can simultaneously be a road-safety risk and an environmental liability. The new system brings both questions into a single technology-driven fitness check.

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Delhi had earlier struggled with inadequate automated capacity, with commercial vehicle owners sometimes having to depend on facilities outside the capital. The Tehkhand ATS, inaugurated earlier this month, added another 72,000-vehicle annual capacity. Together with Burari and existing facilities, automated testing capacity is now being rapidly expanded.

The government plans further centres at Bawana, Ghazipur, Savda Ghevra, GTK Road and Dichau Kalan, signalling a wider network rather than a one-off facility.

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But the real test will now be implementation: whether every eligible vehicle is actually brought in for automated testing, whether failures trigger effective enforcement and whether the digital records are used to identify recurring unsafe and high-emitting vehicles.

That will determine whether Delhi’s new machines merely issue certificates or actually keep unsafe vehicles off its roads.

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