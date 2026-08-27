Delhi PWD floats tender to appoint consultant for 50-storey Secretariat

The Delhi Government has moved a step forward towards its proposed 50-storeyed Secretariat complex at the ITO, with the Public Works Department (PWD) inviting bids to appoint a consultant for the project.

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The selected consultant will be responsible for preparing the overall plan for the complex, detailed reports required before construction and documents related to the tendering process. The move marks the beginning of the preparatory work for the proposed high-rise government complex.

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The tender has been issued in two stages through an online process. Applicants will have to submit an earnest money deposit of Rs 20 lakh, with September 14 set as the last date for submitting applications. A meeting has also been proposed at the office of the PWD chief engineer on September 7.

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The eligibility conditions focus on experience in handling large construction projects. A consulting firm must have worked on three similar projects covering at least 1.20 lakh square metres each, two projects covering 1.80 lakh square metres each, or one project covering 2.40 lakh square metres, during the past seven years. Applications through joint ventures will not be allowed.

The selected consultant will conduct a digital site survey and land investigation and prepare the master plan, floor plans, external appearance and drawings. It will also have to provide three design options and a visual presentation of the entire complex.

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A detailed project report will cover estimated costs for building, electrical and mechanical works, the design basis, construction schedule and annual expenditure. After construction begins, the consultant will also examine and approve detailed architectural drawings prepared by the contractor.

PWD reshuffles senior engineers

The Public Works Department (PWD) has removed Ramayan Prasad Gupta as chief engineer (Maintenance), South Zone, and attached him to the office of the principal engineer at its headquarters. Superintending engineer Amarendra Kumar Jalan has been given additional charge of the post.

The reshuffle has also changed the responsibilities of five other superintending engineers, 18 executive engineers and three assistant engineers. The government said the changes were aimed at speeding up work.

Gupta’s removal has drawn attention within the department. It is understood to be linked to delays in tendering and work, although some of his associates have disputed this view. Other key changes include Shanu Bhuti Ashok taking charge as director (Personnel) and Arvind Kumar Singh getting additional charge of superintending engineer (East).