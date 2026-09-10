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Home / Delhi / Delhi PWD gets independent engineering cadre; officials to face direct oversight

Delhi PWD gets independent engineering cadre; officials to face direct oversight

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 05:44 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The Centre has approved an independent engineering cadre for the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD), ending its dependence on engineers from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

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The move is expected to speed up infrastructure projects and make engineers directly accountable for delays, lapses and the quality of work. Their performance will also be assessed on the basis of the projects assigned to them.

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The Centre approved a proposal to separate the sanctioned engineering posts of the Delhi PWD from the CPWD cadre and create a separate Delhi PWD Engineering Cadre.

The Delhi government had sent the proposal to the Centre after securing Cabinet approval.

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Until now, the Delhi PWD relied on CPWD engineers for several projects. The arrangement often led to administrative hurdles, particularly when projects were delayed or deficiencies were found after completion.

The Delhi government also faced difficulties in taking disciplinary action against engineers who were not under its direct administrative control. Transfers could further complicate matters, with files moving between departments and responsibility remaining unclear.

Under the new arrangement, the Delhi government will have greater control over the deployment of PWD engineers, based on its assessment and recommendations.

Officials held responsible for delays or deficiencies can be dealt with more directly. Performance-based assessment is also expected to improve project execution.

The move is likely to give the Delhi government greater administrative control over infrastructure projects and help speed up development works in the capital.

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