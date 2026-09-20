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Home / Delhi / Delhi PWD Minister inspects Barapullah Phase 3 corridor ahead of September 29 launch

Delhi PWD Minister inspects Barapullah Phase 3 corridor ahead of September 29 launch

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:52 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh inspects the Barapullah Phase III corridor on Saturday.
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Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Saturday inspected the long-pending Barapullah Phase III corridor, which will be inaugurated on September 29 by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Phase III will provide a signal-free connectivity between Mayur Vihar Phase I in East Delhi and Sarai Kale Khan, with connectivity further towards AIIMS and South Delhi. It will connect with the existing Barapullah corridor at Sarai Kale Khan, taking the combined corridor to approximately 9 km.

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The PWD Minister said, “For more than a decade, Delhi has been waiting for this project to become a reality. It had remained delayed under the previous government. After the formation of our government, we followed up on the project, reviewed its progress at every stage and worked to complete the necessary permissions and clearances.”

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The Barapullah Phase III project was approved in 2014, with construction beginning in 2015. It was originally targeted for completion in 2017 but subsequently faced delays, leading to an increase in the project cost.

PWD officials informed the minister that both ramps of the elevated corridor have been completed. One ramp connects to the Mayur Vihar side, while the other connects with the existing corridor near Sarai Kale Khan.

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The extra-dosed bridge across the Yamuna has also been completed and forms part of the connecting structure for the elevated corridor.

The corridor also includes a dedicated cycle track and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, catering to different categories of road users.

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