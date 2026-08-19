Delhi PWD tightens tender rules, bars post bid changes to documents

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has tightened its tender evaluation process by ending the practice of allowing bidders to submit new or revised documents after bids have been opened.

Advertisement

In an office memorandum issued on August 17 by the office of the Chief Engineer, Maintenance and Gardens, the department directed chief engineers, superintending engineers and executive engineers to strictly follow the prescribed rules while evaluating tenders.

Advertisement

The move follows the withdrawal of an earlier office memorandum dated November 21, 2025, under an order issued on May 11, 2026. The earlier instructions had allowed scope, where required, for seeking clarifications and accepting new or revised documents after eligibility or technical bids had been opened.

Advertisement

The department has now made clear that this relaxation is no longer available. It has raised concern that some bid opening and evaluation officers were still relying on the withdrawn November 21, 2025, memorandum to permit documents to be submitted after bids were opened.

According to the latest direction, such a process would be incorrect.

Advertisement

With the May 11, 2026, memorandum in force, the department has restored the original tender evaluation framework applicable under the Central Works Department Works Manual 2024 and the office memorandum dated August 28, 2024.

The latest order, therefore, places the focus back on compliance with the documents and eligibility conditions applicable during the tender process, rather than allowing these to be altered after bids have been opened.