Delhi PWD to redesign drainage system on Rohtak road

New Delhi, October 15
As per an official statement released on Sunday, the drainage system on the stretch between Nangloi Metro Station and Tikri Border on the Rohtak road will soon be redesigned to prevent waterlogging.
Delhi’s Public Works Department Minister Atishi held a review meeting with officials regarding the redesigning of the stretch and asked engineers to conduct a survey in collaboration with experts to prepare a comprehensive plan.
Last month, the minister had conducted an on-ground inspection of the stretch and instructed officials to redesign the entire road and resolve all issues.
She had instructed them to emphasise road strengthening through re-carpeting, footpath repair for the convenience of the pedestrians and horticultural enhancements for road beautification.
She also directed the officials to focus on redesigning the existing drainage system as it was not functioning properly, leading to waterlogging and road damage.
