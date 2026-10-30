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Home / Delhi / Delhi: PWD’s elevated road design rejected over connectivity gaps

Delhi: PWD’s elevated road design rejected over connectivity gaps

Told to redraw 6-km corridor from Nanaksar Gurdwara to Tronica City, with focus on pedestrians, buses and local traffic

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:09 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Commuters have also been advised to follow the official social media handles of the Delhi Traffic Police for real-time traffic updates. Photo for representation only: ANI File
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A proposed Rs 500-crore elevated corridor in north-east Delhi has hit a design hurdle after the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) rejected the Public Works Department’s proposal, saying it did not adequately address the needs of local traffic.

The proposed corridor is planned from Nanaksar Gurdwara at Sonia Vihar to Tronica City on the Uttar Pradesh border and is 6 km long. UTTIPEC has now asked the PWD to prepare a fresh design that integrates the elevated road with infrastructure for people and vehicles using the road below.

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The issue raised by UTTIPEC is that the proposal appeared designed mainly to move through traffic between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, without making enough provision for people living along the route. In a letter sent to the PWD a few days ago, the agency said the project had been designed in a manner where external traffic would enter and leave, but local residents would not get adequate benefit.

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The revised plan has been asked to provide for footpaths and cycle lanes below the elevated road, besides proper entry and exit points, bus stops and arrangements for non-motorised traffic. UTTIPEC has also sought better planning of junctions and clarity on how pedestrians would cross the road.

The objection is significant because the proposed corridor passes through an area where local movement and through traffic already compete for limited road space. The Wazirabad Road and Sonia Vihar Pushta Marg have long faced congestion, with narrow roads, a growing population and pressure from interstate vehicles adding to the problem.

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UTTIPEC has therefore objected to simply building an elevated stretch between Delhi and the Uttar Pradesh border without strengthening the road infrastructure underneath it. The revised design is expected to consider how the elevated corridor and the ground-level road can function together, rather than treating the project only as a route for traffic passing through the area.

Once completed in its revised form, the project is intended to make the roughly 6-km stretch from Nanaksar Gurdwara to Tronica City signal free. The proposed improvement is expected to ease movement for residents of Sonia Vihar Pushta-1, Sri Ram Colony, Chautha Pushta, Sonia Vihar Extension, Sabhapur and Chauhan Patti, among surrounding areas.

For now, however, the project remains at the design stage. The PWD will have to redraw the proposal to address the gaps identified by UTTIPEC before the elevated corridor can move ahead in its proposed form.

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