Delhi raises EWS income limit for free private hospital treatment to Rs 5 lakh

The Delhi government has raised the annual income limit for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) patients eligible for free treatment at selected private hospitals from Rs 2.2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Advertisement

The revision was notified through an order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.

Advertisement

According to the order, “the income limit has been enhanced from Rs 2,20,000/- to Rs 5,00,000/- per annum,” and hospitals have been instructed that “the revised income criterion of Rs 5,00,000/- per annum shall be followed henceforth.”

Advertisement

The Special Committee’s decision followed directions from the Delhi High Court. The issue came before the court after amicus curiae advocate Ashok Agarwal flagged concerns over the outdated income ceiling.

Agarwal said the revised limit would allow many more low-income patients to access free treatment at private hospitals.

Advertisement

Under existing rules, private hospitals in Delhi that received land at concessional rates are required to provide free treatment to EWS patients. The benefit is not restricted to Delhi residents and can be availed by eligible patients from anywhere in the country.

Officials said the revised income ceiling is expected to reduce financial barriers to treatment and ease the burden on government hospitals by expanding access to private healthcare for poorer patients.