Delhi raises EWS income limit for free private hospital treatment to Rs 5 lakh

Delhi raises EWS income limit for free private hospital treatment to Rs 5 lakh

Delhi High Court directed review after advocate flags outdated EWS income ceiling

article_Author
Sneha Richhariya
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:41 AM Jan 03, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file
The Delhi government has raised the annual income limit for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) patients eligible for free treatment at selected private hospitals from Rs 2.2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The revision was notified through an order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.

According to the order, “the income limit has been enhanced from Rs 2,20,000/- to Rs 5,00,000/- per annum,” and hospitals have been instructed that “the revised income criterion of Rs 5,00,000/- per annum shall be followed henceforth.”

The Special Committee’s decision followed directions from the Delhi High Court. The issue came before the court after amicus curiae advocate Ashok Agarwal flagged concerns over the outdated income ceiling.

Agarwal said the revised limit would allow many more low-income patients to access free treatment at private hospitals.

Under existing rules, private hospitals in Delhi that received land at concessional rates are required to provide free treatment to EWS patients. The benefit is not restricted to Delhi residents and can be availed by eligible patients from anywhere in the country.

Officials said the revised income ceiling is expected to reduce financial barriers to treatment and ease the burden on government hospitals by expanding access to private healthcare for poorer patients.

