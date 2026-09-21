Delhi realtor killing: Former colleagues' cheating case, Rs 4-crore property row under scanner

Investigators probing the killing of Delhi realtor Yuvraj Singh Manchanda are examining whether he had learnt about alleged financial dealings and disputes involving his former colleagues Anya Vats and Sanyam Sachdeva before his death, officials said.

The probe has brought under scrutiny a cheating case in which a senior executive of a non-banking financial company allegedly lost more than Rs 1.2 crore after being threatened with purported Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Union Home Ministry notices, sources said.

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A separate dispute involving a property worth around Rs 4 crore between Sachdeva, his estranged wife and Vats is also under the scanner, they said.

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The cases are being examined as part of the background of the accused and to establish the nature of their financial dealings, officials said. Police are yet to establish any direct link between these cases and Manchanda's alleged killing.

The cheating case was registered at the Parliament Street police station in August following a complaint by the senior executive, who was a former schoolmate of Sachdeva, a senior police officer said.

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According to the report, the complainant was allegedly targeted from September 2024 and was sent what was purported to be an ED notice. Sachdeva and Vats allegedly told him that they had high-level government connections and could help settle the matter.

They allegedly used fabricated notices purportedly issued in the name of the Union Home Ministry and referred to purported cases under laws, including the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the officer said.

The complainant claimed to have transferred more than Rs 1.2 crore, primarily to Vats' bank account, arranging the money through his personal savings, loans and borrowings from family members.

Vats allegedly later demanded another Rs 26 crore and said Rs 13.8 crore had been paid to government agencies on the complainant's behalf.

The FIR also mentions a message allegedly sent to the complainant in which he was pressured to repay the money before a certain deadline. The message read: "Sell your wife/do anything, just repay this."

Police are now examining whether Manchanda was aware of the alleged activities and whether this could have any connection with the circumstances leading to his death, sources said.

Another case being examined by investigators relates to a dispute over a property in Greater Noida valued at around Rs 4 crore involving Sachdeva's estranged wife, Vats and Sachdeva, the sources said.

The estranged wife had also filed a domestic violence complaint, they said.

Manchanda, Vats and Sachdeva had earlier worked together at a real estate firm. Vats was subsequently removed from the company over alleged financial irregularities, according to police.

Vats, who along with Sachdeva has been arrested in connection with Manchanda's alleged killing, has told investigators that she had given around Rs 1 crore to the realtor and that the money had not been returned, sources said.

Police are verifying the claim, the nature of the transaction and whether the money was connected to any of the financial disputes or alleged irregularities being examined in the case, they said.

According to investigators, the SUV allegedly used to transport Manchanda's body was on September 6 taken to a residential society where Vats lived, the day he went missing.

CCTV footage showed that the vehicle was moved out of the society the following day and parked at a facility near the residential complex, where it remained till September 8, sources said.

The accused allegedly dumped Manchanda's body in a drain within the Badshahpur police station limits in Gurugram on September 8 and fled the city the following day, police said.

Manchanda's body was recovered on September 10. His family has alleged that they were not informed about the recovery of the body and that the unidentified body was cremated on September 14.

A post-mortem examination was conducted by the Gurugram police. The force is expected to hand over its report and other documents related to the murder investigation to the Delhi Police soon, officials said.

The documents are expected to help investigators establish the cause of death and examine other forensic details, they said.

The details of how Manchanda was allegedly killed have not been officially disclosed.