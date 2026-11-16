Delhi reclaims 100 acres from landfill sites

However, with more than 1 crore metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste still remaining at the Okhla, Ghazipur and Bhalswa landfill sites, and only a fraction of the city's daily waste being processed, the government faces a significant challenge in strengthening the Capital's waste management infrastructure.

Delhi generates approximately 15,000 metric tonnes of waste every day, of which only 6,000 to 7,000 MT is processed daily, Gupta said. She emphasised that the government was working to increase the city's waste processing capacity and strengthen the overall waste management system.

Highlighting the progress made in reducing the garbage mountains, the Chief Minister said, “Garbage Mountain has also improved significantly. You can see that it has reduced. No one can say that it has not been reduced.”

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She said the Okhla landfill was expected to be cleared in another six months, followed by the other two landfill sites in the coming year. “Okhla landfill will take another six months to clear. After that, the other two landfill sites will be cleared in the coming year,” she said.

According to data provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), around 71 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste has been cleared from the Okhla landfill since November 2022, while nearly 17 lakh MT remains. The site continues to receive around 4,000 MT of fresh waste daily. Biomining operations have resumed after a temporary halt, with the MCD targeting clearance of the remaining legacy waste by December 2026.

At the Ghazipur landfill, around 45.89 lakh MT of legacy waste has been cleared since November 2022, while nearly 66 lakh MT remains. The site receives between 2,000 and 2,200 MT of fresh waste every day. However, biomining operations are currently stalled due to a court case and a Supreme Court stay on Phase III work. The MCD has set December 2027 as the target for clearing the remaining legacy waste.

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At Bhalswa, around 102 lakh MT of legacy waste has been cleared since November 2022, with nearly 23 lakh MT still remaining. The landfill receives approximately 4,500 MT of fresh waste daily. Biomining operations have resumed after a temporary halt, and the MCD has set December 2026 as the target for clearing the remaining waste.

The figures indicate that despite substantial quantities of legacy waste being cleared across the three sites, the continued arrival of fresh garbage remains a major challenge. The three landfills together still hold nearly 106 lakh MT of legacy waste and receive approximately 10,500 to 10,700 MT of fresh waste every day, adding to the pressure on the city's waste management infrastructure.

To address the processing gap, the government is seeking additional land from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for installing new compactors and expanding waste processing facilities.

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“The entire waste management system of the city needs to be strengthened. We are working on it. We are also seeking land from the DDA to install new compactors and increase the city's waste processing capacity,” Gupta said.

Underlining the need to ensure that the city can process the waste it generates every day, she said, “We have to increase the capacity of the city so that the amount of waste generated can be processed daily. We are working on increasing that capacity.”

On the land reclaimed from the three landfill sites, the Chief Minister said, “We have reclaimed 100 acres from all three garbage mountains. This is continuously decreasing.”

In another initiative to address the growing volume of electronic waste, Delhi is planning to establish an E-Waste Eco Park at Holambi Kalan in North Delhi. The proposed facility will be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and will focus on the scientific collection, dismantling, recycling and disposal of electronic waste.

The project aims to develop an organised e-waste management system in the Capital and reduce dependence on recycling facilities outside Delhi. It is also expected to promote environmentally sustainable recycling practices and strengthen the city's capacity to manage the increasing volume of discarded electronic equipment.

The proposed eco park, along with the expansion of waste processing infrastructure and the ongoing biomining of legacy waste, forms part of the broader effort to improve Delhi's waste management system. However, the pace of clearance, the resumption of stalled operations at Ghazipur and the creation of adequate capacity to process fresh waste will remain crucial to achieving the targets.