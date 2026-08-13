Delhi reconstitutes organ transplant authorisation panel at Dwarka hospital

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The notification has been issued under Section 9(4)(b) of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, read with Rule 12 of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules, 2014, and the relevant provisions of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

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The committee will be headed by the Head of Medical Services of Human Care Medical Charitable Trust, located on Main Road in Sector 6, Dwarka.

Among the members are Dr Rajeev Verma, consultant in orthopaedics at the trust; Dr Navin Kumar, consultant in microbiology at the trust; and Dr Sakshi Nayar, associate consultant at the Centre of IVF and Human Reproduction, Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi.

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The panel also includes Dr SN Basna, Chief Medical Officer, Lok Nayak Hospital.

Significantly, the reconstituted committee has two positions for senior representatives of the Delhi Government, the Secretary (Health) or nominee and the Director General Health Services or nominee. Both have been designated as members of the committee.

The notification does not state why the government decided to replace the committee constituted in 2022 or spell out the changes made to the earlier panel. It simply states that the previous notification, issued on April 21, 2022, is being superseded.

The move places representatives from the Delhi government's health administration alongside doctors from the hospital, a government hospital and a major private hospital.

The committee's composition therefore brings together clinical specialists from different disciplines with senior representatives of the government health machinery. Its constitution is linked specifically to the statutory framework governing human organ and tissue transplantation.

The latest notification was issued by Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, by order and in the name of the President of India.

The Gazette notification does not provide details of any specific transplant case, dispute or investigation that prompted the reconstitution. It also does not indicate whether the change is connected to any particular transplant-related issue at the Dwarka facility.

The development assumes significance because the committee is the Hospital Based Authorisation Committee constituted under the transplant law, making its composition relevant to the regulatory process surrounding organ and tissue transplantation at the facility.

The notification comes more than four years after the previous committee was constituted in April 2022, marking a formal change in the institutional arrangement at Human Care Medical Charitable Trust.

For now, the government's order establishes the new seven-member panel but gives no public explanation for why the four-year-old committee was replaced or whether any shortcomings were identified in its functioning.