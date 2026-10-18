Delhi records 211 cleaner air days this year so far

Delhi has recorded 211 days of good, satisfactory or moderate air quality so far this year, its best performance since 2016 barring the Covid-affected year of 2020, the Delhi Government said on Saturday. The figure has already surpassed the full-year tally of cleaner-air days recorded in several previous years, even as the Capital braces for the winter pollution season.

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According to figures released by the government, Delhi recorded 200 such days in 2025, 209 in 2024, 206 in 2023, 159 in 2018 and 110 in 2016. With more than two months remaining in 2026, the government said the latest figures indicated an improvement in the Capital’s air quality.

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Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa attributed the improvement to coordinated pollution-control measures and increased public participation.

“Our Government has made clean air one of its highest priorities. Delhi has already recorded 211 Good-to-Moderate air quality days this year, compared to just 110 days during the corresponding period in 2016. This improvement of 101 days is a significant achievement and reflects the collective efforts of government agencies, institutions and the people of Delhi,” Sirsa said.

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The government also claimed a decline in the number of days when air quality fell into the poor, very poor or severe categories. During the corresponding period, the number of such days declined from 168 in 2016 to 79 in 2026.

Sirsa said measures such as mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling, deployment of anti-smog guns, stricter monitoring of construction dust and industrial emissions, prevention of open burning and expansion of electric public transport had contributed to the improvement.

The government has also introduced an AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre to strengthen real-time pollution monitoring, coordination between agencies, complaint redressal and enforcement.

However, the improvement comes ahead of the winter months, when falling temperatures, reduced wind speeds and other meteorological conditions often lead to a sharp deterioration in Delhi’s air quality.

“We are encouraged by the improvement, but this is not a moment for complacency. The real challenge lies ahead. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we have already announced a comprehensive Winter Action Plan and preventive protocols. Our focus is to ensure that the gains achieved so far are protected through strict implementation, timely action and active cooperation from every stakeholder,” Sirsa said.

The minister urged employers to consider work-from-home arrangements and staggered office timings wherever feasible, while encouraging residents to use public transport, carpool and avoid unnecessary private vehicle movement during periods of high pollution.

He also asked resident welfare associations, market associations and contractors to prevent waste burning and ensure proper dust-control measures. Institutions and commercial establishments were urged to provide electric or approved clean-fuel heating arrangements for security personnel and other outdoor workers to discourage biomass burning.

Sirsa stressed that pollution control would require coordinated action across the National Capital Region, as emissions and adverse weather conditions extend beyond Delhi’s administrative boundaries.

The government said it would continue field inspections, enforcement drives and monitoring under its Winter Action Plan, with the coming months likely to test whether the improvement recorded so far can be sustained.