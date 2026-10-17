Delhi records 36,877 emergency calls in 2025-26, highest in six yrs

With Delhi recording 36,877 emergency calls in 2025-26, the highest in six years, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday directed the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) to prepare a zone-wise action plan with measurable targets to reduce response time and strengthen firefighting preparedness across the Capital.

Chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the DFS along with Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, the L-G called for expediting recruitment, prioritising essential firefighting equipment and speeding up land transfers for new fire stations.

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The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Delhi Government, MCD, Delhi Police, DDA, Revenue Department and the DFS.

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During the meeting, officials said fire-related calls accounted for 55.26 per cent of the total emergency calls received during 2025-26, while the remaining calls related to animal rescue, bird rescue and other emergencies. The meeting also highlighted that nearly 99 per cent of the fire incidents occurred in premises without a valid fire safety certificate.

The L-G noted that unauthorised and unplanned colonies often lacked adequate access for fire tenders, delaying emergency response. Excessive power utilisation beyond sanctioned loads and the presence of combustible materials were also identified as factors contributing to fires, including in planned areas.

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Emphasising the need for greater public participation in fire prevention, Sandhu said, “Pending long-term solutions to constraints of accessibility, unauthorised construction and power utilization, the DFS should undertake continuous and proactive awareness campaigns involving every segment of society, including students, RWAs, Industry Associations and MTAs. This could ensure that the citizens themselves become the most effective bulwark against fires”.

He directed officials to review response times, particularly in densely populated colonies, industrial clusters and high-rise buildings, and conduct periodic fire-risk mapping and mock drills in vulnerable areas. Coordination with the Traffic Police, MCD, DDA and other agencies was also stressed to ensure unobstructed access for fire tenders.

Delhi currently has 71 fire stations, including four daytime stations, against the Master Plan norm of at least 120 stations for a five-minute response time. The L-G directed the agencies concerned to expedite land identification and transfer for new stations, particularly in high-risk, densely populated and rapidly developing areas.

According to officials, land has been made available to the DFS for 23 new fire stations, while the land owning agencies concerned have been asked to allot land for the remaining 27 stations at the earliest. The expansion plan aims to increase the network from the existing 71 stations to 121.

On fire-safety compliance, the L-G called for audits, inspections and awareness drives in residential buildings, markets, industrial premises and mixed-use areas. He also asked officials to identify buildings with recurring violations and ensure corrective action by involving residents and owners, rather than relying only on coercive measures.

To strengthen operational capacity, the L-G directed officials to expedite recruitment and pursue pending manpower proposals with the agencies concerned. The procurement of essential firefighting equipment and regular checks of operational readiness were also prioritised. The DFS presented a fleet modernisation plan involving 197 new appliances, including nine articulated water towers.

The meeting also reviewed plans for an integrated command and control centre featuring vehicle tracking and real-time incident updates. The DFS presented a computer-aided dispatch system with GIS-based vehicle tracking, live streaming of fire scenes and a mobile application for citizens, alongside an integrated communication network intended to address connectivity blackouts during major incidents.

The L-G further directed officials to resolve pending land-related issues with the DDA and Revenue Department through joint inspections and time-bound decisions, and prepare a consolidated roadmap for land allotment and construction with clearly defined responsibilities and deadlines.

1,050-member disaster response force approved

The Delhi Cabinet has approved the creation of a 1,050-member State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with 18 companies planned to strengthen the Capital’s response to natural and human-made disasters, officials said. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The force will comprise 13 companies, one for each district, and five reserve units. Each company will have 50 to 55 rescue and relief personnel, drawn mainly from central paramilitary forces, with some posts to be filled through direct recruitment.

The force will be headed by a police officer of the Inspector General rank. Its formation will begin in phases after the proposal is sent to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu for approval, followed by a formal notification, officials said.