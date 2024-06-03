Delhi records 42.8°C

The maximum temperature in the Capital settled at 42.8°C on Sunday, two notches above the normal for the season, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.
Of its several weather stations, Najafgarh recorded 41°C, while Narela recorded 41.6°C. Aya Nagar in South Delhi recorded 43.4°C, Ridge 43.7°C and Palam 43.5°C.
The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky with heatwave conditions at isolated places, thunderstorms and duststorms with light rain, accompanied by strong surface winds with speeds of 25 to 35 kmph on Monday.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days
In judicial custody till June 5 | Says framed for taking on ...
Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition
Deliberate bid to justify rigging: Other INDIA bloc parties
Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu
Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...