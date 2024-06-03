Delhi records 42.8°C

Tribune News Service

The maximum temperature in the Capital settled at 42.8°C on Sunday, two notches above the normal for the season, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

Of its several weather stations, Najafgarh recorded 41°C, while Narela recorded 41.6°C. Aya Nagar in South Delhi recorded 43.4°C, Ridge 43.7°C and Palam 43.5°C.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky with heatwave conditions at isolated places, thunderstorms and duststorms with light rain, accompanied by strong surface winds with speeds of 25 to 35 kmph on Monday.

