Delhi records 6.4 deg Celsius temperature on Thursday morning

PTI

New Delhi, December 15

Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'moderate' category on Thursday, while the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 196 (moderate category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 79 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.