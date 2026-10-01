Delhi records cleanest Sept in five years

Advertisement

Delhi has recorded its cleanest September in five years, even as the authorities prepare for a stricter approach to tackling a possible deterioration in air quality this winter.

Advertisement

The city’s average AQI stood at 102 in September 2026, against 105 in 2025 and 2024, 108 in 2023 and 104 in 2022, according to CAQM data. On Wednesday, however, the AQI slipped into the moderate category at 129 after five consecutive days of satisfactory air quality.

The improvement is also visible in the wider January to September data. Delhi recorded 194 days with AQI below 200 this year, the highest in five years. At the same time, poor to severe+ air quality days fell to 79, the lowest in the period since 2022.

Advertisement

The average PM2.5 concentration up to September 28 was 69 micrograms per cubic metre, matching the 2025 figure and remaining below the levels recorded in 2024, 2023 and 2022.

But the cleaner September comes as crop-residue burning begins to rise. Nineteen incidents were detected across six states on Wednesday, including seven each in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The next phase of the pollution battle could also begin earlier. Under the revised GRAP approach, stricter measures can be imposed on the basis of forecasts instead of waiting for the AQI to actually reach the prescribed threshold.

Thus, if weather conditions indicate a sudden deterioration, measures under even stricter stages can be brought in advance. The GRAP Stage 4 includes a complete ban on trucks entering Delhi, with specified exemptions.

The Air Quality Early Warning System expects Delhi’s AQI to remain moderate from October 1 to 3

Stage 1 201–300 Poor Interstate buses entering Delhi from multiple states will be restricted. Exemption: Electric, CNG and BS-IV diesel buses only.

Stage 2 301–400 Very Poor Interstate bus restrictions imposed under Stage 1 will continue.

Stage 3 401–450 Severe BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers will be restricted in NCR including commercial.

Stage 4 451–500 Severe+ Complete ban on trucks entering Delhi. Exemption: LNG, CNG and electric trucks, along with heavy diesel trucks carrying essential commodities.

Important change: Stricter GRAP stages can be imposed in advance on the basis of air-quality and weather forecasts, without waiting for the AQI to actually reach the prescribed threshold.