Delhi records coldest January morning in 2 years; AQI remains ‘very poor’

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2°C, which was 2.7 notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

With this, Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the ongoing winter season since 2024.

The previous coldest January day in the past years was recorded on January 15, 2024, when the minimum temperature had plunged to 3.3°C, triggering cold wave conditions across the national capital.

Station-wise data showed that the minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 4.2°C, Palam recorded 4.5°C, Lodhi Road reported 4.7°C, the Ridge station registered 5.3°C, while Ayanagar also recorded 4.5°C, indicating a sharp dip across Delhi’s weather stations.

Today’s reading was followed by Friday’s second-coldest morning of the season, when the minimum temperature had dropped to 4.6°C.

The third-lowest minimum temperature of the current season was recorded earlier on December 4 and December 5 last year, when the mercury had settled at 5.6°C, followed closely by December 1, when the minimum temperature stood at 5.7°C.

IMD has predicted dense fog conditions during the day.

Relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 9 am.

The air quality was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 366, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.