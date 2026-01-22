DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi records drop in vehicle theft, yet one stolen every 15 minutes

Delhi records drop in vehicle theft, yet one stolen every 15 minutes

Police said vehicle theft remains one of the most prevalent crimes in Delhi, forming nearly 20 per cent of the total crimes reported in city

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:47 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
Delhi continues to witness the theft of a vehicle every 15 minutes on average. PTI Photo
Despite a year-wise decline in vehicle theft cases since 2023, Delhi continues to witness the theft of a vehicle every 15 minutes on average, official data showed.

According to Delhi Police data, cases of motor vehicle (MV) theft have steadily fallen over the last three years, from 40,045 cases in 2023 to 39,976 in 2024 and further down to 35,014 in 2025.

However, the latest figures still translate into nearly 96 vehicles being stolen every day across the city, a senior police officer said.

Police said that vehicle theft remains one of the most prevalent crimes in Delhi, forming nearly 20 per cent of the total crimes reported in the city.

"While sustained enforcement and technological interventions have helped reduce numbers, the absolute volume of cases remains a serious concern," the officer said.

The problem is not limited to Delhi alone. The National Capital Region (NCR) continues to be a hotspot for vehicle theft, accounting for over 56 per cent of such cases reported across the country, police said.

The interlinked road networks, easy interstate movement and high density of vehicles make the region particularly vulnerable to organised theft rackets, they added.

The data also indicates that while MV theft has declined, it still remains higher than other major property-related crimes in the city. In 2025, Delhi reported 6,617 burglary cases and 16,246 house theft cases, compared to 35,014 motor vehicle thefts.

Police attributed the gradual fall in MV theft cases to increased use of CCTV surveillance, automated number plate recognition (ANPR) systems, data-driven policing and frequent interstate coordination to dismantle vehicle-lifting gangs.

"Recoveries have improved, and several organised gangs have been busted, but demand for stolen vehicles and spare parts continues to fuel the crime," a senior officer said.

