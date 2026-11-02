DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi records first ‘very poor’ air quality of season, three stations report ‘severe’ category

Delhi records first ‘very poor’ air quality of season, three stations report ‘severe’ category

According to Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the city’s AQI is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category from November 3 to 5

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:37 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People run amid low visibility near India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: PTI
Advertisement

A layer of smog shrouded Delhi on Monday, as the national capital recorded its first ‘very poor’ air quality of the season, and three air quality monitoring stations logged pollution levels in the ‘severe’ category.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 324 in the ‘very poor’ category, the highest since February 4 this year, when it stood at 339. This marks the highest pollution level in nine months, after 271 days.

Advertisement

Three monitoring stations recorded ‘severe’ air quality at 4 pm. Jahangirpuri reported the worst AQI at 436, followed by Rohini at 415 and Punjabi Bagh at 413.

Advertisement

Of the city’s 58 stations, 37 recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, 17 were in the ‘poor’ category, three reported ‘severe’ air quality and only one station recorded ‘moderate’ air quality.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as ‘good’, 51-100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 as ‘moderate’, 201-300 as ‘poor’, 301-400 as ‘very poor’ and 401-500 as ‘severe’.

Advertisement

PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant in the national capital, CPCB said.

PM2.5, or fine Particulate Matter measuring 2.5 micrometres or less, can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream. These particles are primarily generated by vehicular emissions, industrial activities, construction and road dust, waste burning and other combustion sources.

The air quality readings come on the second day of the restrictions imposed by the Delhi Government to curb pollution in the city.

According to Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the city’s AQI is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category from November 3 to 5. It is expected to improve marginally to the ‘poor’ category over the subsequent six days.

According to Decision Support System (DSS) for Delhi, the transport sector contributed 19.2 per cent to Monday’s pollution, while industries in Delhi and peripheral areas accounted for 4.2 per cent.

Among other sources within Delhi, residential activities contributed 4.9 per cent, energy 1.8 per cent, waste burning 1.8 per cent and other sectors 1.3 per cent.

Among the neighbouring NCR districts, Jhajjar accounted for 6.9 per cent of the pollution, followed by Sonepat at 5.1 per cent, Gurugram at 2.9 per cent, Rohtak at 2.7 per cent, Ghaziabad at 2.6 per cent, Baghpat at 2.4 per cent, Panipat and Bhiwani at 2 per cent each, and Gautam Buddha Nagar at 1.9 per cent.

Stubble burning accounted for 8.4 per cent of the pollution, while other sources contributed 20.7 per cent, according to the DSS estimates.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts