Delhi records four rape cases daily on average in first quarter of 2025

Delhi records four rape cases daily on average in first quarter of 2025

Figures mark a decline compared to the same period last year, when 455 rape cases were reported
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:21 PM Apr 13, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Delhi recorded 370 cases of sexual assault in the first three months of 2025—averaging four incidents everyday—according to data shared by the Delhi Police on Sunday.

The figures mark a decline compared to the same period last year, when 455 rape cases were reported. Cases of molestation also declined to 379 from 444, and incidents of eve-teasing reduced to 63 from 74 during the last quarter of 2024.

Though several steps have been taken by authorities and law enforcement agencies, there is still a long way to go to ensure women’s safety.

A senior Delhi Police officer said, “Rape is a serious offence that demands a multi-dimensional approach, including education, child safety institutions, and increased awareness.”

To tackle crimes against women, the Delhi Police has implemented a range of measures, including night patrolling, deployment of mobile women’s police teams, presence of women officers in PCR vans and around girls’ schools and colleges.

Apart from crimes against women, the national capital has registered a marginal decline in overall crime during the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the impact of reinforced policing strategies. However, certain areas remain a concern—particularly murder, which has seen a slight increase.

According to police data, 107 murder cases were recorded between January and March 2025, compared to 105 in the same period last year. In contrast, attempted murders cases dropped to 168 from 203 in 2024.

Robbery cases saw a notable decline, with 315 incidents reported this year, down from 424 in the corresponding period last year. The most substantial improvement was seen in snatching cases, which dropped sharply from 1,925 in 2024 to 1,199 in 2025.

A senior police officer credited the overall dip in crime to smarter policing and community-focused operations.

“Enhanced patrolling, greater community engagement, and increased use of surveillance technologies have played a pivotal roles in crime prevention,” the officer said.

Crime

202320242025

Rape

422

455

370

Molestation

547

444

379

Eve-teasing

98

74

63

Kidnapping/Abduction1,3851,393

1,360

