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Home / Delhi / Delhi records highest juvenile crime rate, reveals NCRB data

Delhi records highest juvenile crime rate, reveals NCRB data

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM May 07, 2026 IST
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The national capital dominates juvenile crime statistics in 2024, recording the highest number of cases and crime rate among metropolitan cities, with around 42 “Child in conflict with the caw” out of every one lakh minors allegedly involved, states National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

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According to the data for 2024 on crimes committed by juveniles in metropolitan cities, Delhi recorded 2,306 such cases in 2024 — the highest among all metro cities.

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After the national capital, Chennai in 2024 recorded 466 cases of crimes committed CCLs and Bengaluru reported 386 such cases.

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In 2023, the figures were marginally higher with 2,278 cases reported in Delhi. While in 2022, the city recorded 2,336 cases indicating that the figures have remained consistently high over the last three years.

In the state and Union Territories category, data showed that 42 juveniles out of one lakh minors committed crimes. Theft remained the most common crime committed by juveniles in Delhi with 526 cases, followed by snatching at 217 cases, attempt to murder at 210 and robbery at 195 cases.

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Offences affecting the human body stood at 569 cases, while offences against property touched 1,027 cases, the second highest among states and Union Territories.

Delhi also recorded 144 murder cases involving juveniles, seven cases of causing death by negligence, 41 cases of attempt to commit culpable homicide, 147 cases of hurt or grievous hurt, 19 kidnapping and abduction cases and one case of wrongful restraint.

In crimes against women and children, Delhi recorded 58 rape cases involving CCLs during 2024. The city also registered 48 cases of assault on women, six sexual harassment cases, seven cases involving assault with intent to disrobe, three stalking cases, nine cases related to insulting the modesty of women and three dowry death cases.

A total of 134 cases involving offences against women and children were registered against juveniles during the year.

According to the NCRB data, no cases were recorded under attempt to commit rape, sexual intercourse through deceitful means or disclosure of identity of rape victims.

The report further showed 132 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Among Special and Local Laws offences, Delhi recorded 30 cases under the Arms Act, 35 under the Excise Act and 11 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Total cognisable Special and Local Laws crimes involving juveniles stood at 220.

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