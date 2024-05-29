Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

New Delhi, May 29
Delhi’s Mungeshpur area on Wednesday logged a maximum of 52.3°C, the highest ever temperature recorded in the city, officials said.
On Tuesday, the weather station in the Northwest Delhi locality recorded 49.9°C.
A day later, the temperature rose further with the weather station recording a maximum temperature of 52.3°C at 4.14 pm, according to the website.
An IMD official said, this is the highest ever maximum temperature recorded so far in Delhi.
