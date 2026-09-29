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Home / Delhi / Delhi records lowest minimum temperature in September since 2008

Delhi records lowest minimum temperature in September since 2008

The lowest minimum temperature recorded in September since 2001 was 20.8°C on September 6, 2008

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:56 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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People stroll along Kartavya Path during sunset, in New Delhi, on Monday. PTI
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Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, 2.3 notches below normal. This was the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the national capital in September since 2008, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD data, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in September since 2001 was 20.8 degrees Celsius on September 6, 2008, while the third-lowest was 21.1 degrees Celsius on September 19, 2024.

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Temperatures were lower on September 29 and 30, 2000, when the city recorded minimum temperatures of 20.6 and 20.7 degrees Celsius, respectively. However, these readings are not part of the "since 2001" comparison.

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The city's prime weather station at Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius on Sunday as well.

Among the other weather stations, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 19.7 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees below normal, while Lodi Road recorded 20.4 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees below normal. The Ridge recorded 16.9 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees below normal, while Ayanagar recorded 20.6 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below normal.

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The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with a partly cloudy sky, the IMD forecast said.

Cumulative rainfall recorded at the weather stations up to 8.30 am was 1 mm at Palam, 0.2 mm at the Ridge and 0.7 mm at Ayanagar, while Safdarjung and Lodi Road recorded trace rainfall.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 62 at 9 am, falling in the "satisfactory" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

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