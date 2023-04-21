 Delhi records minimum temp of 21.6 degrees Celsius, light rain likely : The Tribune India

Delhi records minimum temp of 21.6 degrees Celsius, light rain likely

Sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius

Photo for representation. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, April 21

Light rains may occur in parts of the national capital on Friday which recorded a minimum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to India Meteorological Department.

Sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius, it said.

The national capital witnessed light to moderate rain on Thursday.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on Friday was recorded in the moderate (151) category around 9am, data from the SAFAR showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. 

